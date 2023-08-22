Hi everyone! Hope you’re all doing well! I spent the past week trying to get back into posting on my personal TikTok account. I go through phases where I have the motivation to post and then I just completely drop off. Something about posting on there feels so…intentional. On Instagram I feel like I’m just documenting things I’m already doing, but on TikTok I feel like I need to be actively thinking about capturing content, creating a story, hooking people in, etc. Like I’m really TRYING to be an “influencer”. It’s all very weird. But I’m going to try and get over the cringeness of it all. Follow me if you like social media strategy, dog content, cooking videos, wedding prep, awkward vlogs, and more lol.

For today’s Logged On we’ve got a lot of really good stuff. We’ll be covering:

How much I love schedule release posts

Four posts I’m into (including Merit’s grid wipe)

Why I always optimize for shares and the “shareability test” I run every piece of content through

How is Elizabeth Taylor on TikTok?

This soap brand converted their Instagram account into a nicotine replacement brand Instagram account

Five influencers brands should work with right now

I spoke with the ex-NBA employee behind that post

Let’s get into it!