How I Deal With Post Flops
Plus five post formats to try this week, the video editing technique accounts like Alexis Bittar utilize, and more.
Hello from jury duty! I hope everyone is having a great start to their week. This is my final reminder to anyone who works in social media: please take Link in Bio’s Very Online Survey. The data collected will help create a more useful report on the work you do every day—like niche KPIs to track, the best gear to shoot with, and content formats that actually perform. It takes less than 10 minutes to fill out.
Here’s what I’ll be covering in today’s newsletter:
A helpful framework for dealing with posts that underperform
How to know when you’ve got a Big Idea
Five post formats to try this week
I spy a new art direction trend…
The video editing technique accounts like Alexis Bittar and Emma Chamberlain utilize
Should your social team hire a writer?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.