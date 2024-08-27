Hi! Hope everyone is having a great Tuesday. I spent the weekend making Summer Chicken Parm and catching up on Chimp Crazy. Is anyone else watching? I can’t stop thinking about Tonka.

Summer Chicken Parm: Before and After

Some fun news! I am coming to Miami in mid-October to speak at Adobe MAX and am possibly going to host a Link in Bio meet up while there. If you’re in the area and would be interested in something like this, mind filling out this form? Thanks!

Also some great new jobs on the Link in Bio Job Board. Social Media Manager at Starface. Associate Manager, Social Media Marketing at Le Creuset. Social & Community Associate at Magic Molecule. TikTok Manager at 831 Stories.

I was on Day One Agency’s very good podcast Day One FM! It’s one of my favorite conversations that I’ve had about working in social media. We talk about what I really think about brands commenting on random TikToks, how we’ve reached peak reactive social content, why no one actually wants a chronological feed, and lots more. Listen here.

Okay let’s get into today’s newsletter. I’ll be covering: