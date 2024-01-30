Hi everyone! Hope you’re all having a lovely Tuesday. Before we jump into today’s Logged On, I want to share a few reminders and updates!

First, I can’t stop walking around my apartment saying “Have you considered rizzing them up with a letter? 🤔” after seeing this tweet from USPS. More of my thoughts on that later.

Second, the Link in Bio Job Board is filled with lots of excellent new roles. There are open positions at places like Duolingo, Beekman Social, The New York Times, Crocs, L.A. Clippers, and more. Check them out here.

Finally, I want to remind everyone that for every 50 paid signups I receive, I comp 10 paid subscriptions for students or anyone who can’t swing the fee right now. No questions asked. If you’re interested in being comped, please sign up here.

Okay, let’s jump into today’s newsletter. We are going to cover: