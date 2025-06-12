Today’s newsletter is like a “what’s in my purse” but for social media managers. In the recent Very Online Survey we asked over 800 social pros what gear they keep in their content kit. From ring lights to lens wipes, the answers detail the physical tools powering the best social teams. Below you’ll find a list of the most mentioned items with links (some are affiliate), a handful of my own picks, and the themes I noticed while reading all of the responses.

Cameras

While most respondents say that an iPhone is the most important camera for their job, there were a few other options listed. Brands that shoot higher quality video mentioned the Sony a7 III quite a bit and specialty cameras, like a 360 camera that can achieve shots like this, were also shared.

Lighting

The top lighting choices were fairly straightforward in the responses. A healthy mix of “the Alix Earle light” and a ring light. The last one is my own addition after watching this TikTok and becoming convinced I needed a ring light phone rig.

Tripods

Respondents didn’t seem to have one favorite tripod brand of choice—but did mention Joby, Octobuddy (I’m counting it as a tripod), and Arkon by name. For anyone with the new iPhone 16 that has the “Camera Control” button on the side, you’ll know the clamp-style tripods are a bit of a nightmare now. Many users recommended getting a MagSafe tripod—an item that I immediately put in my cart!

Stabilizers and Rigs

The last time I posted that rig in the middle (#2 above) over 2,000 of you clicked the link. I purchased it too. I found it while watching this viral video. Do I feel like a meme of a social manager when I bring it out? Yes. Does it work well? Also yes. To the left you’ll find the DJI gimbal people love for capturing steady video. And that third option to the right is something I recently found. It displays your phone screen so you can see yourself while you film with your back camera. Maybe it will be the tool that finally gets me to post on TikTok consistently…

Microphones

People had feelings about microphones in their responses. When I asked “What is one piece of tech or gear that you would recommend to others in the industry?” over 150 respondents said microphone. Some detailed why: “I can’t stand videos with poor audio” and “GOOD AUDIO is key!!!!”. I included a handheld mic in there too because one respondent recommended it and wrote “holding a lavalier mic in your hands is OUT (my hot take)”. You heard it here first!

Charging

The way I remember myself covering big events on social when I worked at Bon Appétit is with a huge power bank in my pocket and a tangled charging cord snaking out and up to my phone. It wasn’t the best look. Thankfully now we have better options! Anker was the charging brand of choice, and these two options allow you to have a cordless charge.

Storage

For teams working with lots of videos and photos—file management was key. SD card readers and external hard drives were important tools for those transferring and backing up files on the go.

Accessories

Here are all of the responses that don’t fit in the other categories. Ergonomic chairs! Backpacks! Custom microphone flags! Phone grips! Photo backdrops! Lens cleaners! (I immediately purchased a lens cleaner and apologized to my shirt for using it all these years.) Lots of good stuff here.

Rachel’s Picks

Finally, a few things that help me personally do my job better. Like my face moisturizer that also keeps my typing hands hydrated. The popcorn I order in bulk to snack on while writing. The blue light glasses I want. My 10 foot phone charger so I can turn over in bed. The book I keep coming back to. The Brick I still need to set up. Matcha that fuels my meme making. The podcast mic my husband bought me because he wants me to start one—now I just use it for interviews. Cargo pants for cords. You get the vibe.

