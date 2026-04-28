Good morning from New York! I am here for work (speaking at an offsite) and play (going to a bachelorette). If you see me walking around in a Link in Bio hat, say hi! I might even have an extra one in my purse.

By the way, I have seen the very impressive behind-the-scenes footage that Apple shared of their MacBook Neo commercial. The virality has generated a flurry of think pieces about how brands are posting BTS to prove they didn’t use AI. So it’s probably a good time to celebrate the one-year anniversary of writing my “proof of reality” post! Last April I wrote, “As some brands slopify themselves, it will be the ones that invest even deeper in good creative that will stand out. With this, we’ll see a rise in what I am calling ‘proof of reality’ posts—videos, images, and captions that clarify how specific creative was made.” Spot on, I’d say.

Here’s what is in today’s newsletter: