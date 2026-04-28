Follower count is a misleading metric
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri says follower count is the metric that misleads creators the most.
Good morning from New York! I am here for work (speaking at an offsite) and play (going to a bachelorette). If you see me walking around in a Link in Bio hat, say hi! I might even have an extra one in my purse.
By the way, I have seen the very impressive behind-the-scenes footage that Apple shared of their MacBook Neo commercial. The virality has generated a flurry of think pieces about how brands are posting BTS to prove they didn’t use AI. So it’s probably a good time to celebrate the one-year anniversary of writing my “proof of reality” post! Last April I wrote, “As some brands slopify themselves, it will be the ones that invest even deeper in good creative that will stand out. With this, we’ll see a rise in what I am calling ‘proof of reality’ posts—videos, images, and captions that clarify how specific creative was made.” Spot on, I’d say.
Here’s what is in today’s newsletter:
Why Adam Mosseri thinks follower count is a misleading metric
Opt-in vs opt-out social media
I asked Dolly Meckler, Lena Dunham’s social strategist and trusted collaborator, about how to promote a book (or anything!) online right now
Duolingo is having trouble reaching their 17M TikTok followers
Three post formats to try this week
The choreographer your brand should work with before Gap does
A big idea for a skincare brand
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