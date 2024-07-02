Five Post Formats to Try Right Now
Plus the creator I want to hire, why the Philadelphia 76ers are happy, and more.
Hellooooooo. I have Covid and spent much of the past few days doing a lot of scrolling. (Bad for my eyes, good for this newsletter.) I’m isolating from my husband who doesn’t have it. Here is a series of things he’s left me at the door.
Spending so much time on my phone has made me think about the idea of feeling “caught up” on social platforms. When I am in full rot mode, I subconsciously know when it’s time to log off of a platform when I, for example, come across a tweet I have already seen or get served an IG Story of someone who I forgot I even followed. There’s a sense of reaching the end of my feed. That feeling simply doesn’t exist on TikTok. There is no limit and it’s clear that’s one of the factors that makes it so addictive. That’s all to say I spent A LOT of time on TikTok the past four days.
Here’s what I’ll be covering in today’s newsletter:
Five post formats for your brand to try right now
Don’t do the “how many likes” trend unless you are confident you’ll get that many likes
The agency behind some of my favorite social posts right now
Why my social strategy decks look different than they did four years ago
I want to hire this fake video game creator immediately
Why the Sixers social media team is thrilled
Five popular songs that are actually available for commercial use on TikTok
Why I don’t like “This is what I would do if I ran ____ account” posts
Plus 12 quick links, tips, and more. Like a fun tweet format, an interesting use of deepfakes (I know I know), a good post about Aquaphor, and more.
