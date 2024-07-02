Hellooooooo. I have Covid and spent much of the past few days doing a lot of scrolling. (Bad for my eyes, good for this newsletter.) I’m isolating from my husband who doesn’t have it. Here is a series of things he’s left me at the door.

smoothie, donuts, dog, flowers

Spending so much time on my phone has made me think about the idea of feeling “caught up” on social platforms. When I am in full rot mode, I subconsciously know when it’s time to log off of a platform when I, for example, come across a tweet I have already seen or get served an IG Story of someone who I forgot I even followed. There’s a sense of reaching the end of my feed. That feeling simply doesn’t exist on TikTok. There is no limit and it’s clear that’s one of the factors that makes it so addictive. That’s all to say I spent A LOT of time on TikTok the past four days.

Here’s what I’ll be covering in today’s newsletter: