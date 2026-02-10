Hello from New York. I am here for a quick 24 hours to speak at a company offsite. I don’t write much about my consulting work, but leading these closed-door conversations has been a really fun piece of the Link in Bio puzzle over the last few years. To bring some of that energy here, I am going to use an upcoming newsletter to answer reader questions about social media strategy. Want my advice, feedback, or thoughts on something social related? Submit your questions here.

Here’s what’s inside today’s newsletter: