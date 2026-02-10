DoorDash gave their social team a “Super Bowl-level budget”
Plus five formats to try this week, the video creator you should hire, BTS from NFL’s Head of Social Strategy, and more.
Hello from New York. I am here for a quick 24 hours to speak at a company offsite. I don’t write much about my consulting work, but leading these closed-door conversations has been a really fun piece of the Link in Bio puzzle over the last few years. To bring some of that energy here, I am going to use an upcoming newsletter to answer reader questions about social media strategy. Want my advice, feedback, or thoughts on something social related? Submit your questions here.
Here’s what’s inside today’s newsletter:
Zaria Parvez, Head of Social at DoorDash, on what happens when you give a social team “full autonomy” and “a Super Bowl-level budget”
Five post formats to try this week
One of my favorite video creators is looking for his next role (you should hire him)
The NFL’s Head of Social Strategy on how the Postgame Lombardi Portraits come together
An invite to the Link in Bio Discord
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.