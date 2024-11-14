I first came across the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) on Instagram during their announcement for BridgeFest. The video is set to Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” and the text on screen reads “BridgeFest is like the Utah Coachella” then, as the song transitions into “Let's Go” by Trick Daddy, the text reveals “But instead of a concert it’s construction.”

I got goosebumps the first time I watched it.

I really fell in love with UDOT’s social when I came across their series “There’s a Reason for That”. In it the team explains what they are up to—fixing potholes, working at night, bridge demolitions—in quick-paced, hilarious, endearing videos. They take “your ordinary is your audience’s extraordinary” and turn the dial way up.

One comment on a recent video reads “Some intern had the time of their life making this”. That “intern” is Aimee Colton, who has worked as the social media manager for UDOT for over a year. In today’s interview I talked to her about making content that brings *her* joy, collaborating with other government organizations, her script writing process for social videos (lots of voice memo recordings), and more.

Aimee Colton, social media manager for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT)

Rachel Karten: First can you tell me about your current role and any past social (or not!) roles you've had?

Aimee Colton: I’m the social media manager for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). I got into this role through my previous job at a PR/communications agency, where UDOT was one of our clients. Eventually, they asked me to come on board in-house.

Before that, I worked as a social media specialist for Extra Space Storage and Walker Edison, an e-commerce furniture company. And before that, I was at Edelman’s Washington, DC office, where I first dove into social media work. But it’s been with UDOT’s social media that I’ve really found my passion. I love that, in government social media, it’s not about selling a product—it’s about connecting with and educating the public.

RK: How would you describe UDOT's social media strategy?

AC: Our social strategy fits into the larger communications goal of building trust. As a government organization, one of our biggest challenges is the natural distrust people have toward government. But we also know that in order to do our job, we need trust and understanding from our constituents.

I like to say that we engage to educate. Everything we post ties back to our core messaging, even the fun and silly stuff. The trick is, we get way more eyes on the "boring" content by packaging it in a fun and entertaining way. It’s all about how you deliver it! You can share the most important information, but if you don’t grab people’s attention, it won’t matter. So, I like to start with a hook—something fun or unexpected—and then, when they least expect it, hit them with the info they need to know.

RK: What does the social team look like at UDOT?

AC: Right now I am the only dedicated social media person on our team, but I do get lots of help. We have a videographer, a graphic designer, and public involvement consultants on all our projects who help deliver information and content. Our in-house communications team is about 15 people and they all contribute in some way. We are also adding an intern to help!

Aimee Colton and an employee who works on the Incident Management Team

RK: Can you talk me through your brainstorming process?

AC: I usually create content in one of two ways: (1) starting with a message and figuring out how to package it, or (2) starting with a trend I love and adapting it to something relevant to UDOT.

We have a lot to communicate—safety reminders, project updates, road closures, weather impacts, department innovations, and more. So when I’m planning the calendar, I try to mix up the topics while making sure time-sensitive content gets priority. I’ll scroll through all the posts I’ve saved across platforms (I’m a chronic post saver) to see if any of those ideas work for the message I need to share. Or sometimes, I’ll start with a trend and find a message that fits with it!

I don't think it's particularly unique, but the great thing about government work is we don't have competitors in the same way brands do. So, I love checking out other government orgs and seeing what type of content they're doing and if we can replicate any of that.

RK: I first came across UDOT because of BridgeFest. How did that campaign come about? This video in particular is so amazing.

AC: Well thank you! BridgeFest has been a blast this year. I honestly think construction is one of the hardest things to communicate about—who actually wants to hear about construction? Literally no one. But it’s important, and it’s necessary.

We know road closures are a lot less painful when people know when and why things are happening. When we were looking over our 2024 construction projects, we noticed there were a ton of bridge projects—way more than usual. And while they’re technically separate projects, to the “non-engineer” mind, they all fall under the bridge work category. The idea of a concert popped up, and with all these projects, it kind of felt like a festival. So we ran with it, kept tossing around names, and BridgeFest just stuck! We had no idea how it would be received, but we were blown away by the public support. I never thought I’d see the day people would get excited about construction! But we learned that if you give it a fun name and a spunky logo, people really latch onto it.

RK: I also love your series "There's a Reason for That". The voiceover for it is particularly good. Can you walk me through your script writing and storyboarding process?

AC: Every "TARFT" is a little different. I usually start with the innovation or construction process we’re explaining and build from there. When we have a "hero"—an employee leading the charge—I love centering the story around them to humanize the content. But sometimes, we’re just explaining a process without a main character. In those cases, I kick things off with a hook (usually around 10 seconds) to grab attention, then quickly intro and dive into the story or process.

I write the script, time it, and edit as needed. Then, I use the voice memo app on my phone (because, hey, we’re on a budget) and talk as fast as I physically can! I like TARFTs to move fast, and we pack a lot into 90 seconds. Something I tell other government organizations is, “All you need is an iPhone and a dream to make great content.”

Most of the footage and editing for TARFTs is done right on my iPhone. :) Sometimes we compare ourselves to big brands or sports teams with fancy equipment, but honestly, that’s not necessary for a government org. Most people just want to see what we’re up to!

RK: I think half the battle of government orgs is communication and making sure people understand that their tax dollars are getting to work. You've found a way to really break through and keep constituents up to date on what's going on in a really entertaining and educational way. Have you noticed a shift in tone at all in the comments?

AC: We definitely have an awesome community on Instagram. Negative comments will always pop up no matter what, and we welcome people to share their concerns and opinions on our page. But I’ve noticed a shift over the last year. We’ve worked hard to build a voice that’s relatable and conversational—and I think it helps people see us as humans doing our best, rather than some big, untouchable government organization.

RK: What's a recent post you're proud of?

AC: A few months ago, we teamed up with half a dozen other Utah agencies to create a fun BridgeFest video. While it wasn't a top performer, it's still one of my favorites because it was such a blast collaborating with other government organizations I admire. Zion National Park has always been one of my favorite accounts to follow, and now that I know their team, I respect them even more! We had participation from various levels of government across Utah, making BridgeFest feel like a statewide event rather than just a UDOT initiative. This helped expand BridgeFest’s reach and connect us with even more Utahns through the audiences of other participating agencies.

RK: What do you love about working for UDOT?

AC: I love educating and persuading people rather than just selling a product. Throughout much of my career, I worked for retail companies where social media was purely a marketing tool. But at UDOT, we use it for so much more. Plus, I have the best bosses who give me a lot of creative freedom. I know not every organization is fortunate enough to have leaders who trust and empower their teams like mine do. And it all starts at the top. Our director is open to new ideas, eager to push boundaries, and values innovation across every department.

RK: What advice would you give other social managers at government orgs?

AC: Don’t overthink it! There’s no pressure to have everything perfectly produced—people actually prefer it when it feels more organic and natural, especially from a government organization. I like to say, “The work is happening either way.” Your team is out there doing their jobs for the community, whether you film it or not—so why not capture it?

One of the great things about local government is that your community is your content. All you have to do is step outside and record it. Remember: all you need is an iPhone and a dream. Also, follow other government orgs you admire! We’re not competitors, so we can swap ideas and get inspired by each other. I’m always looking to the Washington Department of Transportation and TSA for ideas and inspo.

RK: Any final thoughts?

AC: Social media is meant to be fun! If you’re not having fun, you’re doing it wrong. :) Sure, we hear a lot of negatives about social media, and it can be tough to stay positive when you're in it every day. But I hope all the social media managers out there remember that our jobs are pretty freaking fun. And if nothing else, your content should bring you joy!

