Hi everyone. Hope you all had a restful weekend. I spent it up at my parents’ place, remembering our dog Lola, who passed away after 13 happy, bark-filled years. If you follow me on Instagram, you know she had quite the fan base. She was the best. Dogs are the best. I’ve been thinking a lot about a quote from this essay by

that says, “The love between a human and their pet is completely uncomplicated. There are no interpersonal dynamics to worry about. It’s one of the few relationships in life that you can express your love freely and without self-consciousness. And that’s why it hurts so much when they’re gone.”

RIP sweet Lola

Today’s newsletter covers:

Away’s Close Friends product launch strategy with notes from Alice Chen, Senior Director, Social Media and Community at Away, on how it all came together

What type of organic social post makes someone purchase?

Five post formats to try this week

One fun feature I think Instagram should add

The agencies some of my favorite brands on social work with

How to access the Link in Bio Discord

There are also some great new roles on the Link in Bio Job Board. Online Optimism is looking for a Reddit Strategist. MoMA is hiring a Senior Manager of Social Media Marketing. Inevitable Influence is looking for a Marketing Lead. Hatch is looking for a Social Media Creator + Strategist. Mill is looking for a Organic Social Strategist & Creator. You can view all of the jobs here.