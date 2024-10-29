Do Not Use a Broadcast Channel Like This
Plus why you should add audio to your next carousel post, how long to tease a product for, and more.
Hellooooo! I hope everyone is having a great Tuesday. I spent the weekend in Santa Ynez celebrating my mom’s birthday. She must have wished for more quality time with us because both the internet and cell service were down for about 48 hours. We played a lot of Herd Mentality.
Now I am back in LA, very online, and too deep in SET Active TikTok drama. More on that later on in today’s newsletter. Here’s what I’ll be covering:
Six post formats to try this week
Carousels with audio now count as Reels—what does that mean for your brand?
Founders, do not use your broadcast channel like this…
I compiled recent product launches and how long they teased them for on social (one was for 35 days!!!)
Pitch wild ideas to shift your brand’s Overton window and more smart things I learned from Rion Harmon, co-founder of Day Job
B2B SaaS company Air approaches marketing like Nathan Fielder (featuring a mini interview!)
Eight links, tips, and ideas! Like my favorite style of Halloween post, a good B2C influencer collab on LinkedIn, and more.
