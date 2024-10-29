Hellooooo! I hope everyone is having a great Tuesday. I spent the weekend in Santa Ynez celebrating my mom’s birthday. She must have wished for more quality time with us because both the internet and cell service were down for about 48 hours. We played a lot of Herd Mentality.

Now I am back in LA, very online, and too deep in SET Active TikTok drama. More on that later on in today’s newsletter. Here’s what I’ll be covering: