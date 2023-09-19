Customer Reviews Are Content
Plus some wedding photos because I can't help myself.
I’m back! After a week off to get married (it was the best!), eat lots of cake (it was delicious!), and hang with my dogs (they surprised us at the wedding!), I am ready to dive back into the world of Link in Bio.
It really is amazing what a little time away from scrolling can do. Managers, if someone on your social media team asks for time off, give it to them. I swear I have my best big-picture strategy ideas when I’m “offline”.
Today we’ve got a jam-packed Logged On. We’ll be covering:
Using customer reviews as content
How often do brands think about the Roman Empire?
Kraft gets weird
Are audiences already over surrealist art?
The Paris Review’s Instagram
Tory Burch’s interesting paid TikTok strategy…
This brewery’s Reel made me feel seen
Wholesome videos work
Wedding content creators are in
My favorite restaurant went viral on TikTok
A24’s iconic collab
