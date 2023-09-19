I’m back! After a week off to get married (it was the best!), eat lots of cake (it was delicious!), and hang with my dogs (they surprised us at the wedding!), I am ready to dive back into the world of Link in Bio.

a few photos from our wedding!

It really is amazing what a little time away from scrolling can do. Managers, if someone on your social media team asks for time off, give it to them. I swear I have my best big-picture strategy ideas when I’m “offline”.

Today we’ve got a jam-packed Logged On. We’ll be covering: