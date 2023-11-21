Hi hi hi! Hope everyone is scheduling posts and winding down. I will never forget when I was at Bon Appétit (my first Thanksgiving working there in 2016) and a tweet scheduled by an editor got on the wrong side of Twitter. What was supposed to be a relaxing trip home turned into a multi-day PR emergency. Let this be a reminder: holiday scheduled posts are not the time to try something new and risky.

I’m personally excited to spend the next few days off my phone and deep in recipes. If you’re still not sure what to make for Thanksgiving,

just posted her entire menu

. I too recommend

.

Going to keep today’s post light and fun, we’ll be covering: