First, Instagram just announced Trial Reels, a new feature that gives your account the option to share a Reel specifically with people who don’t follow you. If you like how the content is performing, you can then share it to your followers or set it up so that it’s shared automatically. I have a few ideas for how brands can use this new feature that I’ll share later on in this newsletter.

As a reminder, I am back as a judge for the Webby Awards and the final entry deadline is Friday, December 20th! Last year I judged over 60 categories within social media and I’m very excited to see this year’s entries. You can submit your work here.

Finally, there are lots of great new job listings from companies like Baggu, Amtrak, AG1, and Summer Fridays on the Link in Bio Job Board.

