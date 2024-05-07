Brands Are Splitting Influencer Fees
Plus my favorite meme right now, how much I think Marc Jacobs spends on creators, Wingstop’s TikTok boost, and more.
I’ve always said to treat creators like extensions of your social team—but Marc Jacobs is taking that idea to the next level with their TikTok. Out of the 18 total posts in April, 16 were made by creators—it’s basically a who’s who of my FYP. There’s Grant & Ash, Teletubbies, Aki and Koichi, Rahul Mehmi, and more.
I did some quick mental math to figure out how much they’ve spent on collabs in the month of April. Of those 16 creator videos, half have over 500K followers. Assuming Marc Jacobs paid these creators their usual rates, they likely spent around $70,000 just on creator fees in April. Good for them—and jealous of their budget.
Okay, we’ve got a lot in this week’s newsletter. Here’s what I’ll be covering:
Three popular songs that are actually royalty-free
The show every snack brand should be scrambling to sponsor right now
What you should know about Instagram’s algorithm update
Brands are splitting influencer fees
My favorite meme right now (and how you can participate)
Wingstop’s TikTok boost
What’s up with Orabella’s ambassador program
Zuck makes a good case for celebrities to stop ignoring the internet
The social media teams at student-run papers are my heroes
More niche conferences and competitions!
The comment section leaked what Graza is teasing (that’s not a bad thing)
A reminder to always capture BTS
How Substack’s new Creator Studio fits into the social media ecosystem
