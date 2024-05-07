I’ve always said to treat creators like extensions of your social team—but Marc Jacobs is taking that idea to the next level with their TikTok. Out of the 18 total posts in April, 16 were made by creators—it’s basically a who’s who of my FYP. There’s Grant & Ash, Teletubbies, Aki and Koichi, Rahul Mehmi, and more.

I did some quick mental math to figure out how much they’ve spent on collabs in the month of April. Of those 16 creator videos, half have over 500K followers. Assuming Marc Jacobs paid these creators their usual rates, they likely spent around $70,000 just on creator fees in April. Good for them—and jealous of their budget.

Okay, we’ve got a lot in this week’s newsletter. Here’s what I’ll be covering: