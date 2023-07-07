First, we've got a brief ad from our friends at Sprout Social, the social media management and intelligence tool for more than 34,000 brands worldwide.



Trust me, I get it. It’s exhausting launching a brand on a new platform. Social managers are often expected to build an entire strategy while receiving zero additional resources. And yes, we knew Threads was coming, but nothing could have prepared us for the seemingly immediate mass adoption that happened. It didn’t help that Instagram gave a heads up to a few big brands that were able to come out of the gates swinging—creating urgency for other brands to immediately get involved and participate. Brands bragged “going to bed knowing we’re the first sauce on threads” and “goodmorning from the only threading rideshare app.”

Complex likely had early access to the app. Their first post was on July 3rd.

I noticed something once the “Is this thing on…” and “First!” posts settled—there are a lot of brands reposting their top performing tweets on Threads.

Netflix took their classic 2019 tweet format of “what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account?” and repurposed it for Threads. Slim Jim is saying “mommy” over and over again on Threads now, just like on Twitter. Wendy’s reused “mid donalds”. TRUFF posted their 2021 tweet “who’s got the sauce” again—typo and all.

Repurposing tweets (especially top performers) is a smart interim strategy. Those posts have likely already been approved by management or clients. They also have a proven track record of getting good engagement—something that’s important when building up your presence on a new platform. It’s a no brainer. (I even implemented this strategy for a few clients.)

But a part of me really hopes, like I described above, this is just an interim strategy.

I’m nostalgic for the time when social platforms each served their unique purpose: Twitter for text posts, Instagram for photo posts, TikTok for short video posts, Facebook for a scary rant from your aunt. Each platform felt somewhat distinct.

As time has gone on, we’ve seen a collapse of original content on platforms. TikToks are posted as Reels, Tweets are shared to Instagram, Twitter ramblings are copy-and-pasted to LinkedIn, and so on. And while I, as a social manager, selfishly love repurposing content—I know deep down as a user it’s A LOT more fun when a brand has a unique, can-only-find-it-here POV on a social platform. For example, Wendy’s’ boomer Facebook strategy or the Empire State Building’s troll-y TikTok.

So what does this all mean for Twitter? I don’t know and I won’t pretend like I do. But I will say that if brands continue to repurpose tweets and essentially implement the exact same strategy on Threads (hopefully not!), I am having trouble imagining a world where people are going to want to consume content on both platforms. At a certain point it will feel duplicative and people (and brands) will choose where they want to spend their time.

Until then, find your footing on a new platform by playing the hits—but then figure out the value proposition for why someone would follow you on Threads vs any other platform. Maybe it’s where you, the social manager, break the fourth wall. Or you use it as a real community-building platform—conducting fun focus groups with your dedicated followers. Or you treat it like your brand’s finsta and just go totally rogue. No need to come up with a formal Threads strategy yet (we’re all just experimenting anyway!) but I hope, for the sake of keeping brand social interesting, we all try and build something unique and platform-specific there.

