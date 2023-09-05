Anatomy of a Bad Social Job Posting
Plus Gwyneth’s viral Seed ad, six social jobs I'd apply to, and more.
Hi everyone! Hope you all had a wonderful long weekend. I laid low—went to lunch at Le Great Outdoor with my friend Sam, got a massage at Ricari Studios, and schemed some future Link in Bio meetup ideas.
An important update: I am planning to take next week off to GET MARRIED!!!! We’ll be back with a great Logged On and interview the week of September 18th. Thanks for your understanding!
Today we’ve got a fun one. We’ll be covering:
Is Gwyneth’s viral Seed ad the future of paid social?
I’m on Hobbycraft Wimbledon Tok
What a bad social job posting looks like…
…and six social jobs I’d apply to right now
How to “tease” on social featuring a botanical garden
US Open is delivering on TikTok
The influencer every brand is working with right now
Timely Tabi tweet…
