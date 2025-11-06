Link in Bio

Link in Bio

Angel Marr
2h

Wow, as a social media manager myself this is so timely and eye-opening! The “impact of always on” you mentioned was enough to make to make me pause.. feeling so seen!! Thanks for sharing ❤️

Evan Clay
2h

I feel that “approval hell” anecdote in my soul. I wish I could get through to my Gen-X, corporate-lingo-laced Comms Director, but here we are. I don’t feel heard or like my expertise and proximity to the user is valued.

