Today’s Logged On is just one big list of 🔥 hot takes 🔥 about working in social media.
I texted a bunch of my social manager friends for these and they did not hold back. There are also a handful of my own takes peppered throughout. All anonymized…for reasons that will soon become obvious.
This post was inspired by one thatauthor of wrote that was too fun to read that I had to make a social media-focused version. And like Emily said in her hot takes post—don’t take these too seriously 😎.
Companies that don't give their social managers work phones can go to hell.
Brands that interact with each other too much are dorky as hell.
Organic social managers should get paid more than paid social managers.
You don’t need to post on the brand account every day.
Posting manually feels better than scheduling.
TikTok isn't social media. It's more like TV. Brand follower count shouldn’t matter there.
