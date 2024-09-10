I think of the internet as a language. Consuming the language can help make you a better speaker of it. Learning by digital immersion, if you will.

The goal of today’s newsletter, which is just a long list of post ideas, is to save you the 10+ hours of scrolling or “consuming” it’d usually take to come across these formats and examples. Importantly, to speak the language of the internet does not mean simply following popular trends! You can speak the internet by leaning into a certain editing style, or referencing a nostalgic TV show format, or by twisting a popular trend, or using a familiar filter in a new way, or simply providing utility to your audience.

Here are 24 post formats (with examples!) to bring to your next social brainstorm. Use them, riff on them, jump off from them. There’s the gaming company that turned a how-to humorous, the beauty brand that’s using reviews as content, the tableware rental company that documented an employee challenge, the creators that incorporated a fake podcast into a video, and lots more.