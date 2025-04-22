Hi everyone! Edits, the new video creation app from Instagram, is finally here and I somehow convinced the Meta team to host a private webinar for Link in Bio readers to learn the ins and outs of it. Register here to join Instagram’s Tom Bender, the product lead behind the launch, and me for a breakdown of all of the features and a chance to ask any big questions. Once you’ve registered, you’ll receive an email confirmation along with a link to the webinar that you can add to your calendar. It’s happening tomorrow April 23rd at 11 a.m. PST / 2 p.m. EST.

REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR

When I worked at Condé Nast, all of the social teams across the magazines would gather monthly to meet with platform reps. We’d learn about new updates, ask questions about the algorithm, and run ideas by them. I have no doubt that this access helped make me a better social manager. Since starting this newsletter, one of my biggest goals has been to try and replicate that experience for readers. My contacts at Meta know how persistent I’ve been (hi Elisa!) and I’m really glad we could make this happen.

Today’s newsletter covers: