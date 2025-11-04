10 small businesses I love following
Plus why more brands should make side quest content, an invite to join the Link in Bio Discord, and more.
Hi everyone! Happy Election Day. Go vote! I’m using today as an excuse to revisit my interview with Melted Solids, the agency behind many of Zohran Mamdani’s social media videos. I think about this quote from our conversation often: “The same skills you have that help sell toothpaste, fast food, or kitchen appliances can easily be applied to a political life, and may be the difference of someone being able to afford healthcare or rent.”
Inside today’s newsletter, you’ll find:
10 small businesses I love following and why
Breaking down complex topics for online audiences with Tom Lum, Video Producer at Scientific American
Four post formats to try this week
Why more brands should make side quest content
Your invite to join the Link in Bio Discord
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.