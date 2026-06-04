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Caraline Le Coz
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I wrote an essay this week about how billboards…their physicality and creativity are peak LA culture along with entertainment marketing. They’re fun to talk about and are probably the last piece of marketing that takes us away from our screens. I loved what they did with this Obsession OOH.

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